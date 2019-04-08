Renato Moicano Expects Max Holloway To Lose At UFC 236

Renato Moicano doesn’t believe Max Holloway will capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim gold.

This Saturday night (April 13), UFC featherweight champion Holloway will move up to the 155-pound division to meet Dustin Poirier. The bout will be contested for the interim lightweight title. Holloway was submitted by Poirier back in Feb. 2012, but seven years later both men are in their prime.

Moicano Picks Poirier Over Holloway

It should come as no surprise that Moicano would be taking Poirier over Holloway. Moicano and “The Diamond” are teammates at American Top Team. Moicano explained to MMAJunkie.com what path he believes is likely for Holloway following UFC 236:

“It’s maybe an opportunity for another guy to take that belt because Max is going to fight with Dustin. I don’t think he will win, but let’s see. The fight is always tough, but I’m confident with the win of Dustin. I think Dustin will win and Max will come to featherweight to defend his title.”

UFC 236 will also feature an interim middleweight title bout. Kelvin Gastelum will meet Israel Adesanya for the gold. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 236.

Now that UFC 236 fight week has begun, who is your pick for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier?