Renato Moicano Insists His Next Fight Will Be For The Title

Renato Moicano is determined to become the UFC featherweight champion, even if it’s not this Saturday. But make no mistake about it, Moicano is 100% prepared to step into the UFC 231 main event should the event’s headliners Max Holloway or Brian Ortega not make it to the Octagon, and his preparedness will not wane until the cage door closes behind them:

“(I’ll be ready) all the way,” Moicano told MMAjunkie. “If they walk out to the cage and say, ‘Oh, Brian or Max pulled out.’ Let’s go. I’ll be this close. I’ll just take off my shirt and go.

“I’m feeling blessed to deserve this chance and fight for the title,” Moicano told MMAjunkie. “Let’s see if something happens. … I will be ready. If they need, I will step up and become a world champion. If it’s not Saturday, I think in the next title defense of who will be champion, I will be the next contender.”

It makes no difference to Renato Moicano if his next opponent is Brian Ortega or Max Holloway, eventually Moicano has his sights set on the entire division:

“I want to beat Brian, beat Max and beat every guy who they put to fight with me because I know I’m capable,” Moicano said. “I know I’m the only guy that can beat Max because the size, because the game. I put him on the ground, I have better jiu-jitsu. I am a good striker like Max. Then Brian’s the same. The first fight I was training in Brazil and not in USA. Now I’m in the big gym at American Top Team with great coaches. It’s a completely different fight.

“I think if they put me in that spot they think (about me getting the next title shot),” Moicano said. “I want to fight for the title no matter who is the opponent. Let’s see. Maybe Saturday, if not Saturday then next year for sure.”

Do you believe the next time Renato Moicano competes it will be in a title fight?