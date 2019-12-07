Renato Moicano Moves Up to 155, Eyes Clay Guida for Division Debut

Renato Moicano is saying farewell to his featherweight days and has already identified a long-time resident of the lightweight division to welcome him into his new home.

Renato Moicano has competed at featherweight for his entire nine-year professional career, including the five years he has been in the UFC. Moicano was once conceivably one win away from a world title shot before running into Jose Aldo in February, when he would suffer the first of his two losses in 2019. Most recently, Moicano lost to Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night 154, at which point Moicano and his team began exploring other divisional options (Via MMA Fighting):

“Some coaches have been asking me to do this test at lightweight,” Moicano said. “I was apprehensive at first, but Mike Brown has asked me many times since I moved to ATT. We’re used to cutting a lot of weight in Brazil, and that was never a problem for me, but I’ve suffered a lot in my last three fights.

“After my last loss, Mike Brown texted me saying ‘I think it’s time for you to move up. You have to at least make a test. If you don’t like it, fine, you can go back (to 145),’ and that’s what I’m going to do.”

When Moicano arrives at the 155 doorstep, he would like to be greeted by Clay Guida, whom Moicano deems to be a worthy host for his lightweight debut.

“I’m a huge fan of his and since he has fought many times in Brazil before, I don’t think that would be a problem for him,” Moicano said. “He’s a veteran and a popular fighter, so that would be good to maybe make it the main or co-main event in Brasilia.

“He always puts on great fights,” Moicano said. “I’ve always looked out for big-name opponents since my debut and I plan on doing the same at 155: aim for big fights, good opponents.”

Do you believe Clay Guida would be a good matchup for the UFC to make for Renato Moicano’s lightweight debut?