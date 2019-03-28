Renato Moicano Ready to Fill in for Jose Aldo at UFC 237

Renato Moicano is waiting in the wings to bounce back following his loss to Jose Aldo in February and he is prepared to do so against a man who is already booked against, coincidentally, Jose Aldo. That is because Renato Moicano has heard that Jose Aldo will not be fighting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at UFC 237, which may be in reference to Jose Aldo’s recent hospitalization (It has since been revealed that Aldo will remain on the UFC 237 card). If Aldo does not make it, Moicano will gladly step in to take his place against rising featherweight Alexander Volkanovski:

“I’m just waiting for a call,” Moicano told MMA Junkie. “I heard about Jose Aldo can’t fight in Rio (and if he can’t) maybe I can fight with Volkanovski in Rio. I don’t know if Aldo can’t, but I’m ready to do. I want to fight with a top guy. It can be Zabit, it can be Volkanovski, Brian Ortega – I don’t choose. If UFC put I will fight. I want to fight with top guys.”

As Renato Moicano awaits his next fight, he is left to contemplate what went wrong in his loss to Jose Aldo last month:

“For me it was my first big fight and I have to learn how to – I have to learn from some mistakes,” Moicanosaid. “I have to be more focused on the fight, not on the media and that stuff. But it was a great experience for me and I think I did a mistake in the second round. Too much confidence.

“When the first round ended I feel like I just won the fight. I’m like, ‘Man, this is going to be my fight.’ After that I ended in the cage too relaxed and I tried and a knee and he caught me with a left hand and that’s it.”

