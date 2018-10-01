Renato Moicano says he’s ready to do battle with Jose Aldo.

Moicano sits at the fourth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings. In his last outing, Moicano submitted Cub Swanson and knocked him down to the seventh spot. The lone loss in Moicano’s professional mixed martial arts career is to Brian Ortega.

Renato Moicano Says Jose Aldo Fight Makes Most Sense

Back in August, Moicano called for a title eliminator against Aldo. At the moment, Moicano still doesn’t know who his next opponent will be. He recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and once again expressed his interest in fighting Aldo:

“I think now (Aldo) is the fight that (makes the) most sense, because he’s the (No. 2) of the (official UFC ranking), and I’m (No. 4). And Frankie Edgar has a fight. I want fights with the guys in the top of the division. He’s Brazilian, we don’t like to fight Brazilians, but it’s my dream to become a champion. And I know if I beat Aldo, the next step is for sure the belt.”

Aldo is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens. It was his first win since June 2016. Aldo is the second ranked UFC featherweight. With Frankie Edgar set to fight Chan Sung-Jung, and Ortega due for a title fight against Max Holloway, perhaps Moicano vs. Aldo is indeed the next step. Time will tell if the UFC comes to that conclusion.

Do you think Renato Moicano vs. Jose Aldo is the fight to make?