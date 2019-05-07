Renato Moicano Tried For Zabit Magomedsharipov Fight Before Landing Korean Zombie

UFC featherweight competitor Renato Moicano tried for a fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov before being booked against Chan Sung Jung.

UFC Greenville has received its main event. In featherweight action, Renato Moicano will be taking on longtime promotional veteran “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The action goes down from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Speaking to BJPenn.com on his upcoming match-up, Moicano admitted that he was trying to land a fight against either rising contender Zabit Magomdsharipov, or former title challenger Brian Ortega before getting booked against “Korean Zombie”:

“I like his style. I think he is a big name, and I wanted to fight soon,” Moicano said. “He is the only guy who didn’t have a fight. I was trying to get a fight with Brian Ortega or Zabit Magomedsharipov and other guys. But UFC asked if I wanted Zombie and I said yes, I don’t turn down fights, I’ll fight anyone in the division. I will do my best to beat him.”



Both Moicano and Jung have something to prove coming into their fight on June 22. Moicano was finished by fellow Brazilian Jose Aldo back in the second round of their February match-up. As for Jung, he suffered a Knockout Of The Year candidate loss to Yair Rodriguez back in November.

What do you think about Moicano trying for a fight with Zabit before getting booked against “Korean Zombie?”