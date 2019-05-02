Renato Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie Headlines UFC Greenville

The man known as “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time since his fight of the year candidate last year with Yair Rodriguez last November at UFC Fight Night 139, and he will be doing so against #5-ranked Renato Moicano in the headliner of UFC Greenville on June 22. The UFC made the official announcement Thursday afternoon.

Both The Korean Zombie and Renato Moicano will have the spotlight to feature their comeback story in front of the South Carolina audience to erase the memory of their last curtain call. In his most recent bout, Renato Moicano suffered his second UFC loss to José Aldo in February. Moicano entered this contest on a two-fight win streak with wins over Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson. Moicano currently boasts a UFC record of 5-2, and is looking to work his way back up to title contention. Still ranked within the top five, Moicano may only be a couple of victories away from the title shot and, ultimately, the world title that he covets.

As for the Korean Zombie, he will be looking to move on from his loss to Yair Rodriguez in their classic encounter from UFC Fight Night 139, which featured a literal last-second comeback KO victory from Yair Rodriguez with the reverse upward elbow KO that slayed the Zombie while the masses simultaneously rose. The Korean Zombie is surely not complaining with this matchmaking. Already being a man known to be willing to scrap with anybody any time for however long, Jung will additionally have an opportunity to fight a top-five fighter in Moicano in a headliner that should leave the fans more than satisfied.

Thus far, the UFC Greenville card includes:

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie

Andrea Lee vs. Montano de la Rosa

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Markus Perez vs. Deron Winn

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

Andre Ewell vs. Anderson dos Santos

UFC Greenville takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on June 22nd.

Who do you think will take the main event? The Korean Zombie or Renato Moicano?