Report: Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich Discussed For UFC Beijing

Alistair Overeem may have found a dance partner in Sergey Pavlovich.

Overeem was last seen in action back in June. He fell to Curtis Blaydes via TKO in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 225 card. Now, Overeem trains with Blaydes at Elevation Fight Team. Many have been wondering who “The Reem” will collide with next and we may have found the answer.

Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich Reportedly In The Works

Farah Hannoun is reporting that a heavyweight tilt between Overeem and Sergey Pavlovich is in the works for UFC Beijing:

This would be Pavlovich’s UFC debut. The Russian bruiser has a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 12-0. Nine of those wins have come via knockout or TKO. The other three victories have been courtesy of decision. Pavlovich had been a mainstay under the Fight Nights Global promotion.

UFC Beijing will take place inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China on Nov. 24. Headlining the card will be a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. The winner could set themselves up for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title sometime next year. For Ngannou, it’s a chance to wash away the memories of his lackluster fight with Derrick Lewis. As for Blaydes, it’s an opportunity to avenge a loss and break through in his division.

The event will mark the UFC’s first trip to Beijing. The card has not been finalized, but matches are starting to pile up. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC Beijing.

Do you think Alistair Overeem is being used as a gatekeeper here?