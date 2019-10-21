Report: Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Sued For Sexual Assault & Battery

Oscar De La Hoya is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her back in 2017.

TMZ Sports reports that a woman has filed the suit under the alias “Jane Doe” to protect her identity. The suit was filed in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman claims that the incident occurred back in Nov. 2017.

Doe alleges that along with bottles of alcohol, De La Hoya had “a bag of what appeared to be cocaine” in his kitchen before arriving at his house. Doe says she had a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya, but things took a turn during this visit.

The suit claims that De La Hoya was intoxicated and invited Doe to his bedroom. There, De La Hoya allegedly made some requests to “experiement” sexually. Doe says that De La Hoya became frustrated when she said no.

After turning down numerous requests from De La Hoya, the woman claims that the boxing legend “ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.” Her sued also claims she “repeatedly said no and demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her and suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.”

Doe says she “felt extreme swelling and pain for which she was prescribed medication at urgent care.” She “sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.”