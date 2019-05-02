Report: Brock Lesnar Wanted Flat Fee Due To UFC’s ESPN+ PPV Model

If a report is to be believed, then the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) new pay-per-view model may have derailed Brock Lesnar’s return.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Lesnar told him he’s retiring from mixed martial arts competition. The promotion hoped to book Lesnar in a title bout with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. That fight is now off the table and the UFC are moving on to Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II.

Lesnar Reportedly Wanted Flat Fee

Starting with UFC 236 last month, the promotion’s pay-per-view model changed. The only way to access UFC PPVs in the United States is through ESPN+. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that because of the model, Lesnar wanted a flat fee (via SEScoops.com):

“According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the new pay-per-view (PPV) model the UFC is running. Lesnar and the UFC were negotiating for his return, however, Lesnar didn’t want to do a deal based on PPV points. Instead, the WWE star requested a flat fee. When he gave his number, the UFC believed it to be too high. As a result, no deal was able to get done.”

Lesnar has been announced for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia in June. He exits the world of mixed martial arts with a record of 5-3, 1 NC. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion.