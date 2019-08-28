Report: Carlos Condit’s Return Set For UFC Washington DC

Longtime MMA veteran Carlos Condit will reportedly make his return to the Octagon later this year.

According to a report from MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ will return to action against Mickey Gall at December 7’s UFC Washington DC. The news was first reported by The Washington Post:

Carlos Condit will make his octagon return against Mickey Gall at #UFCDC on Dec. 7. First reported by @postsports. Story coming to @MMAJunkie shortly. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 28, 2019

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Condit has been out of action since a submission loss to Michael Chiesa at last December’s UFC 232. Once one of the UFC’s most feared fight-stoppers, Condit has now dropped his last five fights in a row. His last win came over Thiago Alves in May 2015.

Gall, meanwhile, recently rebounded from a TKO loss to Diego Sanchez at March’s UFC 235 by outlasting Salim Touahri by decision at August 3’s UFC Newark. After early-career wins over CM Punk and Sage Northcutt, Gall was billed as one of the top rising contenders in the UFC.

But some inconsistent results since have cooled that talk. He’ll have a golden opportunity to get his hype train back on track by defeating a big name in Condit, albeit one that has lost much of its luster in recent years.

Who are you picking to emerge victoriously in this battle of new school vs. old school?