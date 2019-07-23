Report: Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes Headlines UFC Boston

It looks like Chris Weidman already has his chance to settle his online beef with Dominick Reyes.

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was considering booking former middleweight champ Weidman against the undefeated Reyes. Weidman confirmed he would move up to light heavyweight to Helwani earlier this year. There were apparently some hurdles still to be cleared for the fight, but it appears those have been bypassed.

According to a report from ESPN.com, multiple sources have confirmed Weidman will take on Reyes in the main event of October 18’s UFC Fight Night event from Boston, Massachusetts. The fight will reportedly headline the event from the TD Garden. Verbal agreements are in place and bout contracts will be signed soon.

Reinventing A Once-Great Career

Weidman will look to reinvent his career at light heavyweight. He owns one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history when he dethroned Anderson Silva with a historic left hook in July 2013. Weidman defended the title three times, but his recent run has left much to be desired. He was brutally knocked out by Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in his last fight at UFC 230. The loss was Weidman’s fourth stoppage loss in five bouts. It was also yet another loss in a fight he was previously winning.

He’ll have no warm welcome to 205 pounds in Reyes. The undefeated prospect is ranked at No. 4 at light heavyweight. He’s coming off a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir earlier this year. ‘The Devastator’ has won all five of his UFC bouts to this point.

For Reyes, a fight with Weidman is a risk in the sense that it provides little more than name recognition in terms of his opponent. Weidman has always been a big middleweight but has no history in the division as of now. It’s tough to say if beating the former 185-pound champ will earn him his coveted title shot. Reyes could win and stay right where he is in the official rankings.

Will Chris Weidman defeat one of MMA’s top light heavyweights at UFC Boston?