Report | Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Draws Over A Million Viewers

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley was a highly-anticipated grudge match and it appears the rivalry sold well for viewers.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, UFC Vegas 11 pulled in more than a million viewers on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night headlined by Colby Covington-Tyrone Woodley pulled in more than 1 million unique viewers on ESPN+ on Saturday, sources tell @TheAthletic. A big number on its own, but especially considering the NBA Eastern Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final were that night — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 23, 2020

As Coppinger notes, there was a ton of other sports on Saturday night, so the UFC has to be happy with these ratings. The card was also a good one for a Fight Night card that featured the likes of Donald Cerrone, Khamzat Chimaev, and Johnny Walker.

For Colby Covington, this is no doubt good news for him as he has built this fight up for over two years. He also delivered what he promised and that is finishing Tyron Woodley, something no one has been able to do in the UFC.

Regardless, if this report is true this is a solid number for the UFC who heads into a stacked five-week stretch of fights on Fight Island.