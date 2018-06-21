Report: New UFC Signee Greg Hardy Injures Knee Playing Football

Greg Hardy, who recently signed a developmental contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has reportedly injured his knee.

ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani delivered the report today (June 21). Hardy recently appeared on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He knocked out Austen Lane in under one minute to earn a developmental UFC contract.

It may be a while before we see Hardy back inside the Octagon if his knee has indeed been injured. The report notes that Hardy was playing football for his Richmond Roughriders team. Hardy signed with the American Arena League before trying his hand in the Contender Series. At this time, the severity of his knee injury is unknown.

Sources also told ESPN that Hardy is unsure if his next fight will have to be delayed due to the injury. Hardy was pulled in the first quarter. The Roughriders ended up winning their game against Carolina Energy 57-43.

UFC president Dana White was hoping to bring Hardy back for the season finale of his Contender Series. That isn’t likely to happen unless Hardy simply tweaked his knee and only needs a short rest. White also threw out the possibility of bringing back Hardy for his “Lookin’ For a Fight” series.

Hardy found early success in the NFL as a defensive end for the Carolina Panthers. His reputation and work ethic were often called into question, and many felt he was wasting his talents. It all came to a head when Hardy was arrested on domestic violence charges. While photos surfaced of the nasty aftermath of Hardy’s attacks, the victim refused to testify. The Dallas Cowboys gave Hardy a second chance, but it didn’t last long.

If Greg Hardy’s knee injury keeps him out for a long period of time, do you think the UFC will keep him around?