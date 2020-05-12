Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Taking Place On Fight Island This Summer

It looks like the UFC is targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje for Fight Island.

This past Saturday night (May 9), Gaethje went one-on-one with Tony Ferguson. The bout was contested for the interim UFC lightweight title and headlined UFC 249. It was Gaethje who emerged victorious, scoring a fifth-round TKO. This is Gaethje’s first title in the UFC, albeit interim.

Khabib vs. Gaethje Reportedly Headed For Fight Island This Summer

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto brought word that “apparently” UFC president Dana White spilled the beans on plans for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

Apparently, Dana White just told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago that Khabib vs. Justin will take place on Fight Island this summer "unless world gets back to normal sooner than we think." Tracking down the full audio/quotes, will update shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2020

Nurmagomedov is the main UFC lightweight champion. He hasn’t been in action since Sept. 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier for his second successful title defense. “The Eagle” was supposed to meet Tony Ferguson but travel issues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis put a stop to that.

With the UFC securing a private island, fighters internationally will be able to compete should they choose to. Nurmagomedov has said that he can return as early as July. If all goes according to plan with the Gaethje fight, then it’ll be the second time in a row Nurmagomedov shares the Octagon with an interim champion.

Gaethje is on a four-fight tear. The victims of his path of destruction include Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All four bouts ended via knockout or TKO. Of the four opponents, Ferguson is the only one to make it beyond the opening frame.

Nurmagomedov brings with him a stellar 28-0 record. He has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Al Iaquinta to name a few.