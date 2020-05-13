Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Is In A Coma

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father is reportedly in critical condition.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized for pneumonia last month. His friend Ramazan Rabadanov, a sports commentator in Dagestan, revealed the news on social media.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov fell ill. I almost managed to equip the park, took out the garbage, planted an alley of new trees, put beautiful benches along the paths, and yesterday I did not come to the park. I hope pneumonia doesn’t really hook my friend and he will come to the park again.”

Abdulmanap later updated the status of his health, telling TASS that he was feeling “fine.”

Khabib’s Father Reportedly In A Coma

Media outlets in Russia are now reporting that Abdulmanap is in a coma. The outlets say that his condition is critical. Sport Express reported that Abdulmanap was taken to a hospital in Moscow via “special flight.”

Sources told RT that Abdulmanap’s family isn’t allowed to visit him in the military hospital.

“Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he’s in Moscow and in a coma,” the source said. “They didn’t treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He’s on his own there, they won’t allow family (to visit).”

It has also been reported that during an Instagram live session, UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev confirmed that Abdulmanap is in critical condition.

It’s no secret that Abdulmanap and his son, Khabib are close. Khabib often credits his father for instilling discipline in him at an early age. Often times during fights, Khabib’s coach at American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez, tells him to remember “father’s plan.”

MMA News will keep you updated on the condition of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.