Report: Khabib’s Father On Life Support After Condition Worsens

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father is reportedly on life support.

Numerous Russian media outlets reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a medically induced coma. It’s said that he awoke from the coma following heart surgery but he couldn’t talk or move. Things have reportedly taken a turn for the worse.

In the latest report from media outlets, it’s been said that Abdulmanap’s condition has worsened and he is now on life support as he cannot breathe unassisted (via RT). Abdulmanap has been battling COVID-19.

Prior to the latest report, Khabib took to his Instagram account to issue the following statement (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“More than 20 of my close relatives have suffered (from) COVID-19 and also had to stay in intensive care. Some of them are not with us anymore,” Khabib said, as translated to MMA Junkie by two sources. “As for my father, there’s been so much support, and people kept asking about my father.

“My father is still at the hospital. He’s still going through this disease. He also had a heart complication due to COVID-19. Abdulmanap had surgery for his heart last year and also had the second one these days [sic], so he is still in bad condition. That’s all I can say.

“I want to thank all the people for your support, wishes and your prayers. I also wish all the best. Be safe and healthy. Thank you very much.”

Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s condition. Our thoughts are with Abdulmanap and his family.