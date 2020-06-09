Report: Leon Edwards Initially Considered For Welterweight Title Shot At UFC 251

If a new report is to be believed, then Leon Edwards was plan B for UFC 251.

On July 11, Kamaru Usman will put his UFC welterweight championship on the line against Gilbert Burns. The title opportunity was initially going to Jorge Masvidal but talks broke down and the UFC needed to move on. While Burns ended up getting the title shot, someone else was ahead of him in the running.

Leon Edwards Reportedly Misses Out On UFC Title Shot

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to his Twitter account to report that the UFC turned to Edwards for the next crack at 170-pound gold. Unfortunately for “Rocky,” the United Kingdom shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented this from happening.

After it looked like the Masvidal fight was going to fall through, the UFC did reach out to Leon Edwards’ camp to see if he would fight Kamaru Usman on July 11, sources say, but the UK lockdown proved to be problematic for Edwards on short notice fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 9, 2020

Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten the likes of former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and many more. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2015. That was a unanimous decision defeat to Usman.

Back in March, Edwards was supposed to meet former UFC welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. The bout would’ve headlined UFC London. Travel restrictions, once again due to COVID-19, forced Edwards off the card. Eventually, UFC London was scrapped as an event couldn’t be held inside the O2 Arena anyway.

