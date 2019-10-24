Report: Leon Edwards Likely Frontrunner To Replace Nate Diaz At UFC 244

Nate Diaz announced his removal from the UFC 244 card and Leon Edwards might be his replacement.

Diaz was scheduled to meet Jorge Masvidal for the one-time-only BMF championship. The welterweight showdown would’ve taken place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 2. It was set to be the main event of UFC 244. Earlier today (Oct. 24), Diaz claimed he was off the card due to elevated levels being found in his drug testing results.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Leon Edwards Replacing Nate Diaz?

Reporter Chisanga Malata posted a tweet saying that Edwards has been on standby in case something went awry with the UFC 244 main event.

Been told the UFC have had a replacement on standby in case of injury or unforeseen circumstances scuppering Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz.



That man is none other than Leon Edwards.



He’s been paid to be in training camp and is likely the front runner to replace Nate. #UFC244 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 24, 2019

Masvidal and Edwards have a not-so-pleasant history with one another. Back in March, Masvidal punched Edwards in the face after words were exchanged backstage following UFC London. Edwards has been calling for a fight with “Gamebred” ever since.