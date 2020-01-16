Report: Logan Paul & Antonio Brown In ‘Serious’ Talks For Boxing Match

It looks like Logan Paul may have another big fight lined up and it could be against NFL star Antonio Brown.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Paul and Brown are in “serious negotiations” for an April showdown inside the boxing ring. The negotiations are said to be with DAZN and Matchroom Boxing.

Logan Paul vs. Antonio Brown In The Works

Eromosele Albert, the man at the helm of Brown’s training regimen, told TMZ Sports that the NFL star is serious about boxing.

“Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together,” Albert told Akopyan … “Yes, he is serious about the fight.

“We’re starting a training camp now. He’s a natural. He’s an athlete. It’s not a big transition. He’s going to catch-up really quick.

“He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all of his mistakes. We have three months to get ready for the fight. That’s enough time. He’s in shape already. We just have to work on his technique, head movement and defense — and that should be it for him to be ready.”

Paul was last seen inside the boxing ring back in Nov. 2019. He was defeated by KSI in their rematch.