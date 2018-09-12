Report: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman Headlines TUF 28 Finale

UPDATE: It appears Kamaru Usman’s manager has debunked the report from Combate:

This is news to me my man — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 12, 2018

Original:

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale reportedly has its headliner, when Rafael dos Anjos takes on Kamaru Usman November 30th at the Palms Casino’s Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. News of the bout was broken by Raphael Marinho of Combate.com.

This will be the second main event for both gentleman, who were on opposite ends of the results. Kamaru Usman was victorious in his first main event against Demian Maia at UFC Chile, while dos Anjos suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Colby Covington. Prior to that loss, dos Anjos had strung together three straight victories and was enjoying an undefeated record in the welterweight division. dos Anjos’ victories in the division came over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26. Rafael dos Anjos had pitched the idea of facing Usman at UFC 228 in the even that Usman’s replacement services were not needed in the main event. Instead, Usman and dos Anjos will reportedly be headed to Sin City.

Kamaru Usman’s name has been dropped several times as it relates to the welterweight world title picture, but a victory over #3 ranked Rafael dos Anjos will undoubtedly place him in the center of the title conversation. Kamaru Usman is currently on a whopping 12-fight win streak and is undefeated in the UFC at 8-0. At one point frustrated for his lack of opportunities, Kamaru Usman will now be facing a second consecutive top-10 opponent, with dos Anjos being an almost guaranteed ticket to the world championship opportunity The Nigerian Nightmare has been dreaming of.

Do you believe Kamaru Usman would earn a world title shot with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos?