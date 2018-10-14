Report: Renato Moicano vs. Chad Mendes In The Works For UFC 231

Renato Moicano vs. Chad Mendes is reportedly in the works for UFC 231.

The featherweight title picture is heating up again now that Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega has been booked for UFC 231. Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight title and according to Ortega, he’ll be stripped of the gold if he can’t compete at UFC 231. “T-City” said a replacement opponent has been found and we may have found out who that fighter is.

Renato Moicano Is Plan B?

Tarso Doria of MMA Brasil has reported that Moicano vs. Mendes is in the works for UFC 231. He noted that even if the bout can’t be agreed upon, the UFC still plans to have Moicano compete on the card:

Renato Moicano x Chad Mendes is in the works for UFC 231. The fight is not done yet, but UFC's looking to have Moicano in the card even if the Mendes fight fall through, per source. Renato would be last week's Ferguson, backing up for the Main event. More at @mmabrasil soon. — Tarso Doria (@TarsoDoria) October 14, 2018

If the report holds true, then the fact that the UFC is adamant about having Moicano on the card could be an indication that he would be the replacement opponent if Holloway can’t compete. The same could possibly be said if Ortega is the one who pulls out. Regardless, UFC 231 is guaranteed a featherweight title bout.

Doria later updated the report by saying there are two fighters being looked at as potential options for Moicano if Mendes doesn’t take the fight:

If Chad don't take the fight, UFC would go for Moicano x Bektic or Moicano x Volkanovksi. Full story here in Portuguese. https://t.co/KmfSE28UnQ — Tarso Doria (@TarsoDoria) October 14, 2018

Moicano last competed back in August. He went one-on-one with Cub Swanson. Moicano made short work of Swanson, submitting him in the first round. Moicano has garnered a record of 13-1-1. The only loss on his record was courtesy of Ortega.

Is Renato Moicano vs. Chad Mendes a good bout to book for UFC 231?