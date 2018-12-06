Report: Roy Nelson vs. Mirko Cro Cop 2 Booked For Bellator 217

Roy Nelson vs. Mirko Cro Cop II will reportedly be taking place next year.

ESPN is reporting that a rematch between Nelson and Cro Cop will be taking place on Feb. 16 at Bellator 217. This is the same card that will be headlined by a Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix battle between Michael Page and Paul Daley. The card will be held inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Nelson vs. Cro Cop – The History

Back in Oct. 2011, Nelson and Cro Cop competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. “Big Country” won the fight via third-round TKO. Since the loss, Cro Cop has gone 10-1. Meanwhile, Nelson has gone 7-10 since the bout.

The rematch was supposed to take place at Bellator 200 to determine the alternate in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Cro Cop went down with an injury and the bout was scrapped.

MMA News will continue to provide updates on the Bellator 217 card. Don’t forget that Bellator 217 concludes a doubleheader. On the evening prior, Bellator 216 will go down inside the same venue. At that event, Matt Mitrione will go one-on-one with Sergei Kharitonov. Vitaly Minakov will do battle with Cheick Kongo at Bellator 217, which is where Page vs. Daley and Nelson vs. Cro Cop will be held.

Do you like Mirko Cro Cop’s chances to avenge his loss to Roy Nelson?