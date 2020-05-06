Report: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC Event On May 23

It looks like Tyron Woodley has a dance partner and his name is Gilbert Burns.

Combate is reporting that Woodley vs. Burns is indeed set for a UFC event in Las Vegas on May 23. This event will be held inside the UFC APEX. It’ll be the promotion’s first card in Las Vegas since March of this year. The Nevada State Athletic Commission had suspended all sporting events but those restrictions have loosened up.

UFC president Dana White first told Barstool Sports that he was planning to hold an event on May 23 in Las Vegas. He’s planning to hold more cards inside the UFC APEX as well.

“I’m shooting for the 23rd. So we’ll do four fights in two weeks. Contender Series will happen too.”

Woodley hasn’t competed since March 2019. He lost the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in a one-sided unanimous decision. Woodley was set to meet Robbie Lawler later that year but a hand injury derailed those plans. He was then booked to fight Leon Edwards earlier this year. Edwards couldn’t make it to the United States amid travel restrictions thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.

Burns is riding the hot hand. He’s on a five-fight winning streak. Burns is coming off the biggest win of his professional MMA career. Back in March, he stopped Demian Maia in the first round via TKO.

The UFC will be returning on May 9. That event will be UFC 249 and it’ll be held inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The promotion is hoping to secure a private island by mid-June for international fight cards.