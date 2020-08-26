Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Report: UFC 253 To Take Place On Fight Island

By Cole Shelton

The UFC is heading back to Fight Island.

For the month of July, the Las Vegas-based promotion packed up its bags and headed to Fight Island on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. It was a great marketing play and a great way for international fighters to compete.

After the month of July, UFC president, Dana White was adamant the promotion would return. It was speculated it would be for the month of October, but it will be sooner than that. According to AGFight, UFC 253 on September 26 will take place on Fight Island.

The outlet reports the promotion will stay on Fight Island from Sept. 26 all the way until UFC 254 on October 24. It would span five events including the entire month of October and the two massive pay-per-views.

UFC 253 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. It is a fight that many fans have been looking forward to for months now as the rivalry between them has been intense. The card will also see the vacant light heavyweight title on the line, as Dominick Reyes battles Jan Blachowicz.

The good news is we now have a location for the event as it will be on Fight Island with the bigger 30-foot Octagon.

