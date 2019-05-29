Report: UFC Finalizing Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer For UFC 240 Co-Main Event

Cris Cyborg has her next fight booked and it will not be for a belt.

UFC President, Dana White tells ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Cyborg’s next fight is close to being done as she is set to take on Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240.

BREAKING: UFC is finalizing Cyborg Justino’s next bout, against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer, UFC president Dana White tells @ESPN. Co-main event for UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton. Non-title bout. pic.twitter.com/kozQBX6qKs — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 29, 2019

Both have shown interest in this fight, and White is excited that it got done.

“I’m excited about this Edmonton card. Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar is a great main event, and now we have Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer in the co-main event,” White told ESPN. “Felicia is undefeated at 7-0, a former Invicta world champion, coming off a very impressive first-round finish over a top-three-ranked Megan Anderson. I can’t wait for this fight.”

Cyborg is coming off of a shocking knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 to lose her featherweight title. It was just the second loss of her career with the other coming in her first professional fight.

Spencer, on the other hand, is also a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. In her UFC debut, she had a first-round submission win Megan Anderson at UFC Rochester. The win improved her record to 7-0 as a professional and will now have her toughest test to date.

UFC 240 goes down July 27 from Edmonton, Alberta.