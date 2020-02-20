Report: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood Set For UFC 251

Despite having just competed earlier this month, Valentina Shevchenko’s next title defense appears to be set.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood have agreed to fight on June 6. The bout will take place on the UFC 251 card. Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight championship will be on the line.

Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko’s (@BulletValentina) next title defense will come against Joanne Calderwood (@DRkneevil) at UFC 251 on June 6. Both sides have agreed to the fight, per sources. More details coming to ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/PkjiYdnn0D — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

Shevchenko was seen in action at UFC 247. She put her gold up for grabs against Katlyn Chookagian. As the oddsmakers, experts, and fight fans expected Shevchenko was able to have her way in the fight. She earned the third-round TKO victory for her third successful title defense.

Calderwood has gone 3-1 in her last four outings. The lone defeat was to Chookagian. In her current span, Calderwood has beaten Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski, and Kalindra Faria. She is the third-ranked UFC women’s flyweight.

Many have considered Shevchenko to be unstoppable at 125 pounds. Since the UFC introduced the women’s flyweight division, “Bullet” has gone 5-0 with three finishes.

Calderwood is likely to be a sizable underdog going into UFC 251. Her resume doesn’t quite stack up to Shevchenko’s but she’ll look to make the most of her opportunity. Upsets aren’t new in the world of combat sports but this is quite the task.

UFC 251 doesn’t have a venue or location set in stone yet. Sources told ESPN that the likely destination will be Australia. If that’s the case, then speculation is likely to run wild of a potential featherweight title rematch between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

