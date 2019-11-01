Report: Walt Harris Withdraws From UFC Washington Bout With Alistair Overeem

It appears Walt Harris is off the UFC Washington card.

Harris has been dealing with a far more important matter than fighting. His 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard is missing and was last seen on Oct. 23 in Alabama. On Thursday (Oct. 31), Alabama police issued a statement confirming that evidence found in Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV indicates that she was harmed and is the victim of foul play. Her car was found in the parking lot outside of a Montgomery, Ala. apartment building.

Harris was scheduled to collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington on Dec. 7. Sources close to the situation have told MMAJunkie.com that given the circumstances, Harris has pulled out of the card. We’ll keep you updated on who will serve as Overeem’s replacement opponent.

Here is the updated UFC Washington card.