Report: WWE Releases Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE decided to release Velasquez. Meltzer expressed his belief that this was due to a cost-cutting measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As one would imagine, signing Velasquez didn’t come cheap.

Cain Velasquez Released By WWE

Velasquez has made his mark in MMA. He became a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and some believe he is the best heavyweight of all time. After being sidelined several times due to injury, Velasquez transitioned to the world of pro wrestling. Velasquez made quite the impact in a short period of time with Lucha Libre AAA and was signed by WWE back in fall 2019.

Many believed that Velasquez’s spot on the WWE roster was secured due to his potential and FOX’s push for sports stars appearing on the SmackDown brand. WWE recently went through a wave of releases from on-screen talent to producers.

What the future holds for Velasquez remains to be seen. He announced his retirement from MMA and while a UFC return would likely be available, Velasquez might want to stick to the squared circle at this point in his life. With so much uncertainty going on, however, Velasquez might be tempted since the UFC is going full steam ahead now that the state of Florida has opened up.

Velasquez ended his MMA career with a pro record of 14-3. While there is no doubting his place in the history books, many feel Velasquez would’ve built an even stronger legacy had he been able to stay healthy throughout his fighting career. Velasquez suffered a 26-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in his last MMA bout back in Feb. 2019.

