Quote: ‘I Wasn’t Respected At All’ As A UFC Flyweight

A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight feels he was never respected during his time with the promotion.

The state of the UFC’s 125-pound division is still up in the air. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will meet Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight gold at UFC 238 in June. UFC president Dana White has said that the winner of Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga would get a title shot, but he wasn’t clear if it was for the flyweight or bantamweight gold.

Jose Torres Says He Was Never Respected In UFC

Jose “Shorty” Torres only competed twice under the UFC banner. He earned a KO win over Jarred Brooks and lost via KO to Alex Perez. Despite his exciting style, the UFC released Torres. “Shorty” told MMAJunkie.com that the Brave CF promotion is giving him the respect that UFC failed to provide:

“I wasn’t respected at all, with two last-minute fights in 45 days. With 54 pounds to cut, whatever the case may be. When I lost, they cut me. They didn’t care. Compared to Brave – they’re trying to do everything possible to promote me. I was supposed to fight two weeks ago, but I ended up getting extremely sick, to where they’re like, ‘Hey, it’s OK. We want you to fight at 100 percent. We don’t want you to fight at 70 percent, nevertheless possibly 50. Come in at 100 percent and if you lose, you lose. You win, you win. But we’re going to work as hard as possible to give you the best opportunity.’”

Does Jose Torres have a point, or is he being bitter?