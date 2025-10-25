LFA 220: Tanner vs Cyr Live Results

LFA 220 takes place on October 25th, 2025 at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Arizona. Local fighter Kasey Tanner looks to punch his ticket to the UFC in a matchup with the skilled Michael Cyr across from him. There will be thirteen total bouts taking place, with ten professional and three amateur fighters. Prelims are scheduled to air on YouTube at 4:30 PM PST/7:30 PM EST, and the main card will air on UFC Fight Pass at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST. All results and news can be found here as the event unfolds. Follow @dskcombatsports on Instagram for highlights and interviews.

Amateur Prelims

1. Brayan Mancila (1-0) vs Emmanuel Hill (0-0) – Amateur Heavyweight Bout

2: Issouf Doumbia (0-1) vs Quayshan Randelman (2-1) – Amateur Catchweight Bout*

*Randelman missed weight by 6 lbs

3: Alex Ortiz (1-0) vs Matthew Chenault (1-1) – Amateur Lightweight Bout*

*Ortiz missed weight by 2 lbs

Professional Prelims

4. Nolan Linebaugh (0-0) vs Will Hughes (0-0) – Professional Bantamweight Bout

5. Delton Kauffman (0-0) vs Caleb Jensen (1-2) – Professional Middleweight Bout

6. Jarom Woodbury (7-1) vs David Gladfelter (7-4) – Professional Middleweight Bout

7. Livio Ribeiro (4-0) vs Richard Mahan (3-1) – Professional Flyweight Bout

UFC Fight Pass Main Card

8. Leslie Hernandez (4-3) vs Flor Hernandez 4-3) – Professional Strawweight Bout

9. Chance Ikei (5-0) vs Jordan Burkholder (6-2) – Professional Flyweight Bout

10. Kevin Natividad (9-4) vs Ryan Kuse (7-2) – Professional Bantamweight Bout

11. Kyle Estrada (14-8) vs Ernesto Ibarra (10-1) – Professional Flyweight Bout*

*Estrada missed weight by 2 lbs

12. Christian Natividad (7-0) vs Jostin Quilca (9-2) – Flyweight Co-main Event

13. Kasey Tanner (8-1) vs Michael Cyr (8-1) – Bantamweight Main Event (3 Rounds)