OKTAGON 77: Engizek vs Humburger Live Results

OKTAGON 77 takes place in Bratislava, Slovakia on October 4th with 11 total bouts. The Tipsport Gamechanger tournament rolls on, with Kerim Engizek taking on Dominik Humburger in the main event with a place in the finals on the line. Hojat Khajevand will face off with UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko for the second spot in the tournament finals. The card is filled with action and the top talent in Europe, and you can find all the live results here as they occur, and the event can be streamed live at OKTAGON.tv

Prelims

1. #9 Jorick Montagnac (6-3) vs Mateusz Duczmal (3-2) – Light Heavyweight bout

Jorick Montagnac (7-3) Defeats Mateusz Duczmal (3-3 by Unanimous Decision (30-27 X 3)

Following his viral loss to Fredric Vosgrone, Jorick Montagnac made a successful return to the cage, facing Polish striker Mateusz Duczmal. Montagnac landed 7 takedowns en route to a dominant decision victory, utilizing strength and control to win the bout.

2. Monika Chochlikova (102-12) vs Atenea Flores (45-10-1) – 4oz Glove Muay Thai – 121 lb Catchweight

Monika Chochlikova (103-12) defeats Atenea Flores (45-11-1) by Unanimous Decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

In an exciting and close stand up war, Monika Chochlikova won the first two rounds with volume and a good kicking game, and secured the decision despite a strong third round from Flores. Flores landed a tremendous sweep and several good punching exchanges, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first two rounds despite out striking Chochlikova 75-74.

3. Karol Rysavy (14-9) vs Ayton De Paepe (13-6) – Featherweight Bout

Ayton De Paepe (14-6) defeats Karol Rysavy (14-10) by Split Decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Fighting for the second time in just 14 days, Ayton De Paepe put an absolute pace on Karol Rysavy. He dropped the first round, but kept his pace and pressure in both the striking and wrestling, securing the last two rounds on all three judges scorecards to win his second fight in OKTAGON, shortly after his first loss at OKTAGON 76 to James Hendin.

4. #1 Veronika Smolkova (6-3) vs Ana Carolina Araujo (3-2) – Women’s Flyweight Bout

Veronika Smolkova (7-3) defeats Ana Carolina Araujo by Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)

In one of the most action packed fights of the year, Veronika Smolkova displayed all the tools in her arsenal en route to a dominant victory over the OKTAGON debutant Araujo. Smolkova landed over 200 strikes, hurting Araujo on many occasions. Despite the loss, Araujo displayed incredibly toughness and heart, and at just 19 years old will most definitely be back and improved.

5. Tomas Ciganik (6-2) vs Konrad Dyrschka (16-2) – 159 lb Catchweight

Konrad Dyrschka (17-2) defeats Tomas Ciganik by Split Decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

In a grueling fight through two rounds, Tomas Ciganik absolutely emptied the tank and did everything he could to finish the fight and get the victory. Dyrschka showed incredible toughness and survived the onslaught, winning the fight by the skin of his teeth. This was Konrad’s first fight since December 2023.

Main Card

6. Marco Novak (6-2) vs Daniel Solaja (3-2) – Featherweight Bout

7. #4 Samuel Kristofic (17-7) vs #8 Jaime Cordero (9-2) – Middleweight Gamechanger Tournament Reserve Bout

8. #1 Ivan Buchinger (45-10) vs #5 Richie Smullen (15-3-1) – Featherweight Bout

9. Krzystof Jotko* (27-6) vs #10 Hojat Khajevand (10-4) – Middleweight Gamechanger Tournament Semi-final

*Jotko missed weight by 1 lb

Co-Main Event

10. #5 Vlasto Cepo (13-3) vs Daniel Schwindt (8-3) – Middleweight Gamechanger Tournament Reserve Bout

Main Event

11. (C) Kerim Engizek** (23-4) vs Dominik Humburger (11-2) – Middleweight Gamechanger Tournament Semi-final

**Kerim Engizek is the current OKTAGON middleweight champion, but the belt is not on the line during the TipSport Gamechanger Tournament.