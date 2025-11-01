OKTAGON 79: Surdu vs Kalasnik Live Results

OKTAGON MMA returns to the Czech Republic on November 1st, 2025 as the hometown Andrej Kalasnik takes on Ion Surdu for the welterweight title. Despite Surdu being the reigning champion, he lost his belt on the scale yesterday at weigh ins, missing the limit by 8 lbs. Kalasnik accepted the fight, meaning he is the only one with the opportunity to win the title. The rest of the card is stacked with top European names, and several elite prospects looking to showcase their skills in Brno, Czech Republic. The card can be streamed live at OKTAGON.tv, and all the results from the action can be found here throughout the event.

Prelims

Šimon Bruknar (5-1) vs Harun Kurt (4-0) – Bantamweight Bout

Harun Kurt defeats Simon Bruknar by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Vašek Klimša (1-0) vs Jessy Joaquim (0-0) – Middleweight Bout

Vasek Klimsa (2-0) defeats Jessy Joaquim (0-1) at 1:23 of the first round by submission (Von Flue Choke)

Liam Pitts (2-0) vs Stephan Guidea (2-2) – Catchweight Bout (139lbs)

Liam Pitts (3-0) defeats Stephan Guidea (2-3) 2:29 into the first round by submission (Rear Naked Choke)

Václav Štěpán (3-0) vs Karol Kutyła (8-8) – Featherweight Bout

Vaclav Stepan (4-0) defeats Karol Kutyla (8-9) at 3:46 of the second round by submission (Kimura)

Lukáš Chotěnovsky (7-2) vs Nathan Haywood (3-2) – Catchweight Bout (139lbs)

Nathan Haywood (4-2) defeats Lukas Chotenovsky (7-3) at 2:58 of the first round by knockout (Hook kick and ground and pound)

Main Card

Samuel Bark (13-2) vs Mate Sanikidze (11-4) – Featherweight Bout

Daniel Ligocki (5-1) vs Pedro Oliveira (9-4-1) – Catchweight Bout (190lbs)

Radek Roušal (5-2) vs Corey Fry (5-3) – Featherweight Bout*

*Rousal missed weight by 2.2 lbs

Jakub Dohnal (13-6) vs Tomáš Mudroch (7-1) – Lightweight Bout*

*Mudroch missed weight by 1 lb

Vladimir Lengal (8-6) vs Ognen Dimić (9-4-1) – Lightweight Bout

Ion Surdu (16-7) vs Andrej Kalasnik (13-5) – OKTAGON Welterweight Title*

*Surdu relinquished the title and cannot win the belt as he weigh in 7.9 lbs over the championship limit