ONE 171 Results & Highlights: Joshua Pacio TKOs Jarred Brooks

The stacked ONE 171 event took place on Thursday, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

ONE Championship was back in Qatar this week, where the Lusail Sports Arena played host to a number of intriguing battles across four different sports.

Asia’s premier martial arts organization brought with it to the Middle East a deep lineup, filled with champions and plenty of prominent names in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling.

And there were championship stakes in the first of those sports that headlined ONE 171, with Filipino strawweight kingpin Joshua Pacio and American standout Jarred Brooks completing their trilogy by unifying the title.

While “The Monkey God” dethroned “The Passion” back in 2022, the rematch saw the belt return to Pacio after Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam. Having since captured the interim strap with a first-round submission of Gustavo Balart last August, Brooks had his sights on regaining undisputed status.

But the American failed in that regard, with Pacio overcoming a strong start from his challenger to find the TKO finish late in the second frame.

Comeback KING 👑 Joshua Pacio survives a grappling onslaught from Jarred Brooks to score an epic second-round TKO and unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title in their rubber match!

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Gold from a different sport was also be on the line in Qatar. After losing his Muay Thai strap in Denver last year, Jonathan Haggerty ensured he kept hold of his remaining title by defending the bantamweight kickboxing championship against Chinese challenger Wei Rui.

Elsewhere, former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldić made his long-awaited return, Kill Cliff FC standout Aung La N Sang added a 46th fight to his illustrious record, ex-bantamweight kingpin Bibiano Fernandes closed out his career with one last bout and submission grappling star Kade Ruotolo competed in MMA for the third time.

With today’s card complete, see below for the full results, followed by all the highlights.

ONE 171 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Strawweight MMA Championship: Joshua Pacio (C) def. Jarred Brooks (IC) via TKO: R2, 4:22

Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship: Jonathan Haggerty (C) def. Wei Rui via unanimous decision

Welterweight MMA: Roberto Soldić def. Dagi Arslanaliev via KO: R1, 1:55

Middleweight MMA: Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang via KO (head kick): R1, 0:28

Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov def. Martin Nguyen via unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA: Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon via split decision

Heavyweight MMA: Kirill Grishenko def. Mauro Cerilli via KO (leg Kick): R1, 3:28

Bantamweight Muay Thai: Jake Peacock def. Shinji Suzuki via TKO: R3, 1:29

Atomweight MMA: Ayaka Miura def. Ritu Phogat via submission (kneebar): R1, 2:24

Lightweight MMA: Kade Ruotolo def. Nicolas Vigna via submission (arm-triangle choke): R1, 3:04

Preliminary Card:

Openweight Submission Grappling: Zayed Alkatheeri def. Mohammed Hilal Ahmad Abu Rumuh via submission (armbar): R1, 2:21

Lightweight MMA: Abdullo Khodzhaev def. Wilian Poles via TKO: R1, 4:56

Featherweight MMA: Hussein Salem def. Walter Cogliandro via KO: R1, 2:25

Hussein Salem Def. Walter Cogliandro

Starting with a BANG 💥 Hussein Salem debuts with a first-round KO of Walter Cogliandro in our opening bout!

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagle6

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Abdullo Khodzhaev Def. Wilian Poles

It's SHOWTIME for Abdullo Khodzhaev 😎

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/ld1CNaBKsf

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Zayed Alkatheeri Def. Mohammed Hilal Ahmad Abu Rumuh

LOCKED IN 🔒 Emirati grappling star Zayed Alkatheeri scores a slick armbar submission in his ONE debut!

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagle6

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Kade Ruotolo Def. Nicolas Vigna

PERFECT 💯 Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo moves to 3-0 in MMA, all by first-round submission!

💻 How To Watch 👉 https://t.co/ke36LwV9mp

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Jake Peacock Def. Shinji Suzuki

Kirill Grishenko Def. Mauro Cerilli

DEAD LEG ☠️ Kirill Grishenko chops down Mauro Cerilli for a first-round TKO!

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagT3E

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Bibiano Fernandes Def. Kevin Belingon

Going out ON TOP 🙌 Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes defeats rival Kevin Belingon by split decision in his retirement fight!

💻 How To Watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagT3E

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Farewell "The Flash" 🙏⚡ Congrats to 11-time ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes on capping a legendary career!

💻 How To Watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagT3E

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Shamil Gasanov Def. Martin Nguyen

"The Cobra" STRIKES 🐍 Shamil Gasanov rocks and nearly submits Martin Nguyen in Round 1!

💻 How To Watch 👉 Link in bio

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

HOT STREAK 🔥 Shamil Gasanov outduels former two-division king Martin Nguyen for his fourth straight win!

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/ld1CNaBcCH Link in bio

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Shamil Erdogan Def. Aung La N Sang

Roberto Soldić Def. Dagi Arslanaliev

"Robocop" is BACK 🦾 Roberto Soldic faceplants Dagi Arslanaliev for an incredible first-round KO!

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagT3E

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Jonathan Haggerty Def. Wei Rui

Wei Rui is FLOWING 🌊

💻 How To Watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagT3E

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌎 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Hagger-TEEP to the face from "The General" 🦶💥 @jhaggerty_

💻 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/nSmoiagle6

🌎 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 20, 2025

Joshua Pacio Def. Jarred Brooks