ONE 171 Results & Highlights: Joshua Pacio TKOs Jarred Brooks

The stacked ONE 171 event took place on Thursday, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!
ONE Championship was back in Qatar this week, where the Lusail Sports Arena played host to a number of intriguing battles across four different sports.
Asia’s premier martial arts organization brought with it to the Middle East a deep lineup, filled with champions and plenty of prominent names in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling.
And there were championship stakes in the first of those sports that headlined ONE 171, with Filipino strawweight kingpin Joshua Pacio and American standout Jarred Brooks completing their trilogy by unifying the title.
While “The Monkey God” dethroned “The Passion” back in 2022, the rematch saw the belt return to Pacio after Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam. Having since captured the interim strap with a first-round submission of Gustavo Balart last August, Brooks had his sights on regaining undisputed status.
But the American failed in that regard, with Pacio overcoming a strong start from his challenger to find the TKO finish late in the second frame.
Gold from a different sport was also be on the line in Qatar. After losing his Muay Thai strap in Denver last year, Jonathan Haggerty ensured he kept hold of his remaining title by defending the bantamweight kickboxing championship against Chinese challenger Wei Rui.
Elsewhere, former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldić made his long-awaited return, Kill Cliff FC standout Aung La N Sang added a 46th fight to his illustrious record, ex-bantamweight kingpin Bibiano Fernandes closed out his career with one last bout and submission grappling star Kade Ruotolo competed in MMA for the third time.
With today’s card complete, see below for the full results, followed by all the highlights.
ONE 171 Results & Highlights
Main Card:
- Strawweight MMA Championship: Joshua Pacio (C) def. Jarred Brooks (IC) via TKO: R2, 4:22
- Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship: Jonathan Haggerty (C) def. Wei Rui via unanimous decision
- Welterweight MMA: Roberto Soldić def. Dagi Arslanaliev via KO: R1, 1:55
- Middleweight MMA: Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang via KO (head kick): R1, 0:28
- Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov def. Martin Nguyen via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight MMA: Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon via split decision
- Heavyweight MMA: Kirill Grishenko def. Mauro Cerilli via KO (leg Kick): R1, 3:28
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Jake Peacock def. Shinji Suzuki via TKO: R3, 1:29
- Atomweight MMA: Ayaka Miura def. Ritu Phogat via submission (kneebar): R1, 2:24
- Lightweight MMA: Kade Ruotolo def. Nicolas Vigna via submission (arm-triangle choke): R1, 3:04
Preliminary Card:
- Openweight Submission Grappling: Zayed Alkatheeri def. Mohammed Hilal Ahmad Abu Rumuh via submission (armbar): R1, 2:21
- Lightweight MMA: Abdullo Khodzhaev def. Wilian Poles via TKO: R1, 4:56
- Featherweight MMA: Hussein Salem def. Walter Cogliandro via KO: R1, 2:25