PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series Results & Highlights: Usman Nurmagomedov Outlasts Paul Hughes

The PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai event took place on Saturday, and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

After announcing a slew of changes to its organization for 2025, including the elimination of the Bellator brand, the Professional Fighters League kicked things off for this year with a Bellator champion defending their gold.

In the main event of today’s event at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, lightweight kingpin Usman Nurmagomedov faced the challenge of highly regarded Irishman Paul Hughes — a headliner branded ‘Dagestani vs. Ireland 2’ promotionally in reference to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s heated rivalry from a number of years ago.

The gold stayed put by narrow margins, with Nurmagomedov getting the nod on two of the three scorecards for the majority decision win following five rounds of competitive and enthralling action.

Two other clashes between Dagestani and Irish fighters went down on the main card, with Nathan Kelly battling Akhmed Magomedov and Kenny Mokhonoana meeting Ibragim Ibragimov.

And just before the main attraction, former Bellator light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov faced his next heavyweight challenge in the co-main event, sharing the SmartCage with ex-UFC contender and 2024 PFL heavyweight season semifinalist Tim Johnson. In what marked the final fight of his contract, the Russian netted a quick first-round submission.

With the event concluded, see below for the full results and all the best highlights!

PFL Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Bellator Lightweight Championship Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Paul Hughes via majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vadim Nemkov def. Tim Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:08

Featherweight: Akhmed Magomedov def. Nathan Kelly via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 4:22

Featherweight: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Kenny Mokhonoana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov def. Cleiver Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (199lbs): Ahmed Samy def. Tarek Suleiman via TKO (punches & elbows): R1, 5:00

Lightweight: Mirafzal Akhtamov def. Mike Thompson via technical submission (arm-triangle choke): R2, 2:50

Flyweight: Hadi Omar Al Hussaini def. Ruel Panales via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: John Mitchell def. Souhil Tairi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Haider Khan def. Mostafa Nada via TKO (arm injury): R1, 3:18

Amateur Lightweight: Talal Alqallaf def. Saeed Alhosani via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Talal Alqallaf Def. Saeed Alhosani

Saeed Alhosani vs Talal Alqallaf kick off tonight's action!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Talal Alqallaf takes home the first W of the night!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Haider Khan Def. Mostafa Nada

Haider Khan BREAKS Nada's arm with a kick to get a the W!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

John Mitchell Def. Souhil Tairi

JOHN MITCHELL REFUSES TO TAP!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

John Mitchell improves to 10-2 and gets the first Irish win of the night!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini Def. Ruel Panales

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini gets the nod and improves to 6-1-1!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Mirafzal Akhtamov Def. Mike Thompson

Mirafzal Akhtamov puts his opponent OUT!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Ahmed Samy Def. Tarek Suleiman

Ahmed Samy gets the TKO W after ending Round 1 landing massive shots!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Renat Khavalov Def. Cleiver Fernandes

Khavalov lands a STIFF ELBOW#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Congratulations Renat Khavalov!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Ibragim Ibragimov Def. Kenny Mokhonoana

Ibragim Ibragimov gets the W. The 20 year old improves to 9-0#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Akhmed Magomedov Def. Nathan Kelly

Nathan Kelly smells blood early in the 1st round!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Akhmed Magomedov locks in the Dagestani handcuff and starts dropping clean shots!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Akhmed Magomedov snaps Kelly's win streak with the finish!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Vadim Nemkov Def. Tim Johnson

Dominant performance from Vadim Nemkov at Heavyweight!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Usman Nurmagomedov Def. Paul Hughes

Did anyone else jump out of their seat thinking it was a clean body shot finish? Tension is high. Round 1 continues….#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Paul Hughes battles the takedown attempt throwing hands!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

5-Piece Combo from Usman Nurmagomedov! We go to the 3rd…#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Usman Nurmagomedov steps on the gas pedal in the 3rd round!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Usman Nurmagomedov & Paul Hughes go back and forth in the 3rd! Championship Rounds coming up…#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

Paul Hughes is fired up and ready to go!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

FINAL MINUTES OF THE FIGHT!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

