UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Results & Highlights (6PM ET)

UFC 320 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev will meet Alex Pereira in a highly anticipated rematch for the title. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili will put the bantamweight championship on the line against Cory Sandhagen.

Elsewhere on the main card, former champion Jiri Prochazka faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight clash; Josh Emmett takes on Youssef Zalal at featherweight; and Abus Magomedov battles Joe Pyfer in a middleweight showdown.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 320 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2

Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

Early Preliminary Card: 6PM ET On ESPN+