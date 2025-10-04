UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Results & Highlights (6PM ET)

UFC 320 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev will meet Alex Pereira in a highly anticipated rematch for the title. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili will put the bantamweight championship on the line against Cory Sandhagen.
Elsewhere on the main card, former champion Jiri Prochazka faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight clash; Josh Emmett takes on Youssef Zalal at featherweight; and Abus Magomedov battles Joe Pyfer in a middleweight showdown.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 320 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
- Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
- Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN
- Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz
- Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat
- Catchweight: Daniel Santos vs. Joosang Yoo
Early Preliminary Card: 6PM ET On ESPN+
- Women’s Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
- Bantamweight: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
- Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
- Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
- Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker