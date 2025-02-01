UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Nassourdine Imavov TKOs Israel Adesanya

The latest UFC Fight Night took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia, and MMA News has you covered with all of the action!

After a pay-per-view inside Inglewood’s Intuit Dome — and before focus turns to the UFC’s second numbered event of the year in Sydney, Australia — the MMA leader staged its sophomore event in Riyadh after arriving there last summer.

Robert Whittaker took headlining honors for the UFC’s debut card in Saudi Arabia, and this time a familiar face of his made the walk last. Off the back of consecutive defeats to Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was back in non-title, non PPV competition.

“The Last Stylebender” failed to avoid a third straight loss at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, with rising Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov landing a thunderous knockout inside the anb Arena on Feb. 1.

Before they shared the cage, welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page moved up for a one-off middleweight scrap with fellow striking specialist Shara Magomedov. The Brit returned to winning ways, taking the Dagestani’s 0 on the scorecards.

Setting the stage for the headliners were a number of notable names, including heavyweight powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich, bantamweight entertainer Vinicius Oliveira, and ranked flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius.

With the event concluded, see below for the full results, followed by all the highlights.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Middleweight Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via TKO (punches): R2, 0:30

Middleweight Co-Main Event: Michael Page def. Sharabutdin Magomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Farès Ziam def. Mike Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov def. Kaan Ofli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev def. Thomas Petersen via KO (punch): R1, 3:12

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney def. Damir Hadžović via TKO (punches): R1, 2:01

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Bogdan Grad def. Lucas Alexander via TKO (punches): R2, 4:22

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Jamal Pogues via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Fares Ziam apparently has no bones or ligaments in his leg, how it wasn’t completely obliterated after this is beyond me 😳 #UFCSaudiArabia #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/s9D2PaMtkv — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 1, 2025

Fares Ziam w/ vicious 1-2 body combo vs Mike Davis ‼️👊🏽💥 #UFCSaudiArabia 🐪 pic.twitter.com/VHgJyduOvO — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) February 1, 2025

Said Nurmagomedov lands a perfect Spinning Back Kick vs Vinicius Oliveira – Slow Motion Edit ‼️🦿💥 #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/4HCzosa1KV — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) February 1, 2025

