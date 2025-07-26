UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder Results & Highlights (12PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Reinier De Ridder will clash. While in the co-main event, Petr Yan will face off with Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, 3PM ET):
- Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee
- Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa
- Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 12PM ET):
- Bantamweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal
- Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
- Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana
- Featherweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen
- Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha