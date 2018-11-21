Ricardo Lamas Claims He Fought With Blood Clot At UFC Argentina

Ricardo Lamas had quite the health scare during his trip to Argentina.

Lamas went one-on-one with Darren Elkins in the co-main event of UFC Argentina this past Saturday night (Nov. 17). Lamas emerged victorious via third-round TKO. It was a much-needed performance from “The Bully,” as he had suffered the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Ricardo Lamas Avoids Danger In Argentina

Things could’ve gone much worse for Lamas. The featherweight took to Instagram to reveal he recently found out he had a blood clot upon landing in Argentina:

“Thank you to my teams [MMA Masters] and [UFC Gym Naperville] thank you to family and my supporters. My first day Argentina I noticed that my left calf muscle felt tight and sore to the touch, I thought maybe it was a small muscle pull or something of that nature, but as the week went on it worsened. The day of the fight I had someone work on it to try and get the muscle to release and it was extremely painful. After getting it checked out by the doctors and having an ultrasound done on the muscle, it turns out I formed a blood clot in my calf muscle during the flight to Argentina from being seated in a tight area for so long. Things could’ve ended badly if the clot became dislodged during the fight. So I guess I also have to thank whoever was watching over me during the fight. So I guess I can say I ‘fought wit a bloodclot blood clot!’ (Rasta voice).”

Now that he’s back in the win column, who should Ricardo Lamas fight next?