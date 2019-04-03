Ricardo Lamas Returns At UFC 238

Ricardo Lamas’ return to the Octagon is set. “The Bully” will be facing Calvin Kattar at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019. The Chicago Tribune and ESPN have both confirmed the match-up.

Lamas is a former UFC featherweight title challenger who had a two-fight losing streak broken in his last fight. He defeated Darren Elkins via third-round TKO at UFC Argentina in November. He dodged a major health scare in the fight, as it was later revealed he competed with a blood clot in his leg.

He’ll take on Kattar, whose last fight resulted in a first-round TKO victory over Chris Fishgold in October. Prior to that, he had a 10-fight win streak snapped by Renato Moicano. Now, Kattar hopes to pick up a big win over a notable name like Lamas, advancing further in the top 15. Check out the updated UFC 238 card below:

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

