Ricardo Lamas Says He Fractured His Jaw In Three Places In UFC 238 Loss

At UFC 238, Ricardo Lamas was taking on Calvin Kattar in a prelim bout which promised to bring fireworks. And, for less than five minutes it did exactly that as Kattar went into Lamas’ home city and knocked him out.

It was a brutal knockout and the injuries from it are even worse. Lamas sent out a post on social media detailing the extent of his injuries.

“Update: I suffered 3 fractures in my jaw during the fight,” Lamas posted (h/t MMAJunkie). “Been in the hospital since & had surgery yesterday. Titanium plates were installed. I asked the doctor to install laser guns in my mouth that I could activate with my tongue and shoot through my teeth but he said that was impossible.

“I’d like to thank everyone who reached out with kind messages. I’d like to thank my family, my beautiful wife, who without I wouldn’t be able to live my dream, my parents & brothers who have supported m e from day one & all my extended family for their support as well as my sponsors. For my beloved city of Chicago, I’m sorry I let you down again, but I wanted to thank you all for the cheers you gave me during my introduction, it gave me chills and I will never forget it, Chicago truly has the best fans. For now, it’s quality time with my family & baby #3 coming early August which puts in perspective what’s really important in life.”

With the loss, Ricardo Lamas falls to 19-8 as a pro and is his third loss in his last four fights.