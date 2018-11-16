Ricardo Lamas Shares Motivation Ahead of UFC Argentina

The co-main event of tomorrow night’s UFC Argentina (UFC Fight Night 140) will feature Ricardo Lamas taking on Darren Elkins in a contest that may very well determine which of the two will remain in the rankings, with both men on the brink of falling off the list, with Lamas ranked #13, Elkins #14. Going into the contest, Lamas is aware of the danger that awaits (Via MMA Junkie):

“I think it’s a dangerous matchup,” Lamas told reporters during media day. “Darren is a great guy; I know him. We trained together in the past, so it’s going to be a great fight for everybody to watch.”

What perhaps motivates Ricardo Lamas most is the recent speed bumps he has had leading into tomorrow’s event, with back-to-back losses to Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic:

“It is motivating me to train even harder for this camp,” Lamas said regarding the losses. “I know that those last two fights I could have performed much better than I did, so it is motivating me to train harder and to really perform this time. I fixed a lot of things that needed to be fixed. I think you’ll see a lot of improvements in my standup, my ground game, everything together.

“Every loss is a part of a journey. I don’t see it as a setback; it’s just a part of my story. I just continue to move forward no matter what. The wins and the losses just come and go. You just need to learn to move forward.”

