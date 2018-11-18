Ricardo Lamas Says He Needs A Winning Streak Before UFC Title Talks

Ricardo Lamas says he’ll have to put together a winning streak before he can return to title contention.

Lamas is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Darren Elkins. The bout took place last night (Nov. 17). The two did battle in the co-main event of UFC Argentina, which took place inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ricardo Lamas Speaks On Getting Back In Win Column

Lamas talked to reporters during the UFC Argentina post-fight press conference. He made it clear that while defeating Elkins was much needed, he still has some work to do (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think I’ve got to get a streak going before I do. It was very important, especially coming off my last two fights. I lost two in a row for the first time in my career. That kind of puts you in a dark place as an athlete and as a fighter, and you have to fight off all those inner voices of doubt that creep into your head. It was important to me to not only win this fight, but to perform well and finish it.”

Lamas had suffered the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career. “The Bully” was knocked out by Josh Emmett and followed that up with a split decision loss to Mirsad Bektic. Now that Lamas has ensured his place on the top 15 UFC featherweight rankings is secured, he’ll be looking to move back up the ladder.

Can Ricardo Lamas get back in title contention?