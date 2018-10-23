Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins Set For UFC Argentina

Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins is a go for UFC Argentina.

Lamas vs. Elkins is set to serve as the co-main event of UFC Argentina. The event will be held inside the Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This will mark the UFC’s debut in Argentina.

The promotion made the announcement of Lamas vs. Elkins on their official Twitter account:

Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins – How Have Both Fared Lately?

For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Lamas is dealing with a two-fight skid. He was knocked out by Josh Emmett back in Dec. 2017 and dropped a split decision to Mirsad Bektic back in June. While Lamas often used to bounce around the UFC’s top five featherweight rankings, “The Bully” now finds himself down at the 12th spot.

As for Elkins, he recently had his six-fight winning streak snapped. “The Damage” had developed of reputation of pulling off comeback finishes after being down in his fights. He couldn’t pull it off against Alexander Volkanovski back in July. Elkins is behind Lamas in the 145-pound rankings at the 13th position.

UFC Argentina will be headlined by a welterweight scrap between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny. The card will also feature a light heavyweight battle between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Johnny Walker. Guido Cannetti will meet Marlon Vera and Cynthia Calvillo goes toe-to-toe with Poliana Botelho. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of UFC Argentina. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits on fight night.

Who takes it, Ricardo Lamas or Darren Elkins?