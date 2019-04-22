Rich Franklin On Vitor Belfort Rematch: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Rich Franklin isn’t ruling out a return bout, although it isn’t an inevitability.

Franklin announced his retirement back in 2015. His last bout was a knockout loss to Cung Le back in Nov. 2012. Since that time, Franklin has served as an executive for ONE Championship. He will be inducted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame this July.

Rich Franklin Discusses Possible Vitor Belfort Rematch

Franklin told MMAFighting.com that he’s been asked by others about a potential rematch with Vitor Belfort now that “The Phenom” has signed with ONE Championship. Franklin isn’t sure that he’ll make a return, but he won’t rule it out:

“The more I entertain this conversation, the more it’s going to start a whole bunch of chatter. But everybody has talked about that with me being an executive with ONE and him being a fighter now in the organization. If the stars align, anything is possible.”

Franklin and Belfort competed back in Sept. 2009. “Ace” was stopped in the first round via TKO. The bout headlined UFC 103 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

MMA News will keep you posted with the latest updates on Vitor Belfort’s ONE Championship debut. Belfort has called for a bout with Roy Jones Jr. and claims the boxing legend has agreed to fight.