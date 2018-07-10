Rick Story Almost Quit MMA Before Joining PFL

Rick Story (20-9) was considering walking away from MMA after his loss to Donald Cerrone at UFC 202. The 33-year-old fighter obviously still has a lot of fight left in him after picking up a win at PFL 3 after taking off nearly two years from the sport. Story wanted to address his absence after his win in Washington D.C. and let fans know he has “unfinished business in MMA”, according to Story in the media scrum after the event.

After his contract had expired with the UFC he was, “pretty close to hanging it up,” said Story. He said he was looking into becoming a firefighter in his time away after going on a few ride-a-longs with police officers and firefighters and the experience had him feeling, “this is me, it’s what I want to do.” He said he likes the feeling of family and team orientation that comes with that type of work and if he had been picked up by the academy he likely would not have signed an MMA contract.

“I didn’t one hundred percent commit because I knew there was unfinished business in MMA.”-Rick Story

However, leaving the sport on a loss would not have sat well with Story and the PFL’s format and timing was enough to bring him back to competition. Not only is it a chance to redeem himself from the last loss, but it is a new format with a chance at winning a large sum of money. However, the decision was not made quickly as Story was very close to being picked up by an academy nearby.

He wound up not getting picked up and Story said he took it as “an opportunity to show fans that that last loss wasn’t me.” Story won his fight at PFL 3 via unanimous decision when he fought a hard three rounds and defeated Yuri Villefort earning three points and moving to the next round for a chance at winning the million dollar prize for his weight class. Story is slated to return on the PFL 6 card when the promotion comes to Atlantic City, New Jersey in August.

