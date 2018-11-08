Rick Story Announces Retirement

After 31 professional fights and over a decade in the sport, Rick Story is calling it a career. Story made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, writing:

“I am writing this to announce my retirement from professional mixed martial arts. It’s been a career with significant highs and lows. Through the good and the bad times, my goals were what drove me and the fans were always my inspiration, for this I thank all of you.

“To my friends, family and others who have supported me along this journey, I thank you for always being there and showing me that there is more to life after fighting.

“It’s time for me to turn my own page. I look forward to what the future holds, and I cannot wait.

“I want to give a special thanks to: John Crouch and Ben Henderson for giving me the opportunity to train at the MMA Lab at my most vulnerable point of my career.

“Paradigm Sports Management and Audie Attar for doing a fantastic job for me the time we have worked together.

And to Madeline Torres, for all your love, relentless support and continuous sacrifices you have made for my career.”

Rick Story walks away from the sport with a 21-10 professional record and notable wins over Johny Hendricks, Thiago Alves, Gunnar Nelson, and Tarec Saffiedine among others. Story enjoyed a seven-year UFC run prior to fighting his last professional bout at PFL 10 in the PFL welterweight quarterfinals in a loss against Handesson Ferreira in October.

How will you remember Rick Story’s MMA career?