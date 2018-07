Rizin 11 Results: Takanori Gomi Knocks Out Melvin Guillard

Rizin 11 is history.

Earlier today (July 29), Rizin 11 took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event was headlined by a 108-pound scrap between Kanna Asakura and Rena Kubota. Asakura won the bout via unanimous decision. The co-headliner saw Kyoji Horiguchi survive an early knockdown to dominate Hiromasa Ogikubo.

Getting the main card started was a bout between two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans. The lone Pride FC lightweight champion Takanori Gomi clashed with Melvin Gullard. Gomi turned back the clock to earn a first-round knockout win.

Check out the Rizin 11 results below:

Main Card

Kanna Asakura def. Rena Kubota via unanimous decision

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ogikubo via unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka def. Bruno Cappelozza via KO (strikes) – R1, 1:23

Takanori Gomi def. Melvin Guillard via KO (strikes) – R1, 2:33

Prelims

Diego Brandao def. Satoru Kitaoka via KO (strikes) – R1, 1:30

Unurjargal Boldpurev def. Shoma Shibisai via unanimous decision

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Saori Ishioka via split decision

Thanongsaklek Chuwattana def. Tadaaki Yamamoto via KO (punch) – R1, 1:06

Daron Cruickshank def. Tom Santos via TKO (elbows) – R3, 4:11