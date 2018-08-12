Rizin 12 Results: Luiz Gustavo Finishes Yusuke Yachi

The Rizin 12 results are in. Luiz Gustavo emerged victorious with a knockout over Yusuke Yachi.

Just a couple of hours past midnight on the east coast (Aug. 12), Rizin 12 (see Rizin 11 results here) took place inside the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan. In the main event, Gustavo took on Yachi. The co-headliner featured a bout between Yuki Motoya and Kazuma Sone.

Welterweights Kiichi Kunimoto and Ryuichiro Sumimura also competed on the main card. Before that bout took place, Kaitlin Young and Reina Miura shared the cage. Miku Asakura and Hatsu Hioki went go toe-to-toe as did Roque Martinez and Kiyoshi Kuwabara.

In total, the televised portion of the card showcased seven fights. The event aired live on Fite TV. If you couldn’t watch the action, peep the results below:

Rizin 12 Results

Luiz Gustavo def. Yusuke Yachi via knockout (punches) – R2, 2:32

Yuki Motoya def. Kazuma Sone via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:31

Kiichi Kunimoto def. Ryuichiro Sumimura via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) – R1, 4:59

Kaitlin Young def. Reina Miura via unanimous decision

Miku Asakura def. Hatsu Hioki via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:45

Roque Martinez def. Kiyoshi Kuwabara via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:33

Kanako Murata def. Angela Magana via submission (Von Flue choke) – R2, 3:53