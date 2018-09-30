Rizin 13 Results: Tenshin Nasukawa & Mirko Cro Cop Earn Wins

The Rizin 13 results are in and Tenshin Nasukawa’s stock has grown even higher.

Earlier today (Sept. 30), Rizin 13 was held inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The show paid tribute to the late mixed martial arts legend Kid Yamamoto. This card certainly wasn’t short on big names in including Nasujawa, Kyoji Horiguchi, Mirko Cro Cop, and Bob Sapp.

In the main event, Nasukawa and Horiguchi competed under kickboxing rules. As expected, Nasukawa picked up the win. Obviously Horiguchi is a high-level MMA flyweight and bantamweight, but he was in Nasukawa’s world. Time will tell if these two mixed it up under MMA rules someday.

Cro Cop extended his winning streak to nine. He took on Roque Martinez and the fight didn’t make it to the second stanza. Cro Cop earned a first-round TKO victory via doctor stoppage.

Sapp earned his first win since Dec. 2015. He defeated Kintaro Osunaarashi via unanimous decision in a bout that had both men winded by the end of it.

Check out the result of the Rizin 13 results below:

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Kyoji Horiguchi via unanimous decision (kickboxing rules)

Jiri Prochazka def. Jake Heun via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:29

Mikura Asakura def. Karshyga Dautbek via unanimous decision

Daron Cruickshank def. Diego Brandao via KO (flying knee) – R1, 5:18

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Andy Nguyen via unanimous decision

Mirko Cro Cop def. Roque Martinez via TKO (doctor stoppage) – R1, 4:58

Bob Sapp def. Kintaro Osunaarashi via unanimous decision

Haruo Ochi def. Mitsuhisa Sunabe via KO (soccer kick) – R3, 2:51

Kai Asakura def. Topnoi Thanongsakiek via unanimous decision

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Mina Kurobe via submission (kimura) – R1, 4:45

Taiga Kawabe vs. Kento Haraguchi majority draw (kickboxing bout)

Manel Kape def. Yusaku Nakamura via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:28